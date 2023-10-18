Manage Subscription
Oklahoma football roundup

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Colcord 38, Wyandotte 6

Colcord improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in District A-6 with a 38-6 victory over Wyandotte on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Gabe Winfield rushed 19 times for 185 yards and one touchdown. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 111 yards.

Cooper Mott rushed 21 time for 122 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Hornets.

Jackson Still carried six times for 65 yards and scored a touchdown.

Manuel Bocanegra had five catches for 85 yardsm while Malachi January had one catch for 15 yards and Cade Linn one catch for 11 yards.

Mott had eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Treyden Larmon had seven tackles, one sack and one interception.

The Hornets are back in action Friday at Fairland (3-5, 3-1).

Watts 44, Oaks 32

Watts improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in District C-3 with a 44-32 victory over Oaks-Mission on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Warriors dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Oaks' Malakye Hawley completed 9 of 12 passes for 89 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Hawley rushed 23 times for 173 yards, three touchdowns. Alex Harlin had six receptions for 55 yards, while Jakeb Walker had 11 carries for 47 rushing yards and three passes for 34 receiving yards.

Watts plays at Copan on Thursday, while Oaks hosts Coyle.

Oklahoma football roundup

