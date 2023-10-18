Manage Subscription
On Tap

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watts at Copan^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Dardanelle at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Dardanelle at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th ^4/4:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at SW Assemblies of God^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springsn^7 p.m.

Colcord at Fairland^7 p.m.

Kansas at Okmulgee^7 p.m.

Coyle at Oaks^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Mid-America Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Bentonville West^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A State Tourn.^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

