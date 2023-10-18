ON TAP

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watts at Copan^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Dardanelle at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Dardanelle at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th ^4/4:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at SW Assemblies of God^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springsn^7 p.m.

Colcord at Fairland^7 p.m.

Kansas at Okmulgee^7 p.m.

Coyle at Oaks^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Mid-America Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Bentonville West^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A State Tourn.^TBA

