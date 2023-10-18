Senator Tyler Dees presented 2023 Statesman Award

LITTLE ROCK -- On Friday, the Family Council Action Committee presented Senator Tyler Dees (R-Siloam Springs) with the group's 2023 Statesman Award.

Senator Dees received the award for earning an A on the 2023 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card. Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes during the 94th General Assembly on the 25 bills scored in the report card.

Jerry Cox of the Family Council Action Committee presented the award to Senator Dees at the Arkansas Capitol Building on Friday.

"Legislators cast hundreds of votes at the State Capitol," said Cox, "And their hard work, good votes, and dedication to Christian family values often go unseen. We selected votes on key bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting and strengthening traditional family values. Senator Dee's votes on those bills reflect those values. That is why we are pleased to present Senator Tyler Dees with the 2023 Statesman Award."