Top honors announced at 18th annual Cherokee Art Market

TULSA, Okla. – In celebration of Native American art, the 18th annual Cherokee Art Market returns to Tulsa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The juried market features the work of more than 150 Native American artists representing more than 50 federally recognized tribal nations.

More than $75,000 in prize money was awarded on Friday evening to artists competing for top honors, including this year's Best of Show, "Two Realms" by Cherokee National Treasure Demos Glass.

The 5-foot tall, fabricated steel sculpture is comprised of powder-coated steel, stainless steel, ceramic and wood. The stylized depiction of the iconic Southeastern serpent, often represented in traditional Cherokee stories, offers a powerfully dynamic demonstration of contemporary native art honoring Cherokee oral traditions.

With nearly 60 winners in eight classes, the following highlights the 18th annual Best of Class winners, with the full list of winners available at www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.

Class 1 – Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography

Bryan Waytula, Cherokee Nation, "The Grass Dancer"

Class 2 – Sculpture

Demos Glass, Cherokee National Treasure, "Two Realms"

Class 3 – Beadwork/Quillwork

Pati Belgarde, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota, "Mona Lisa"

Class 4 – Basketry

Michael Dart, Cherokee National Treasure, "Wild Thang"

Class 5 – Pottery

Troy Jackson, Cherokee National Treasure, "Cherokee Rose"

Class 6 – Textiles

Alberta Henderson, Navajo Nation, "Majestic"

Class 7 – Jewelry

Abraham Begay, Navajo Nation, "Squash Blossom Necklace"

Class 8 – Diverse Art Forms

General B. Grant, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, "Today's Medicine"

Anna Mitchell Award

Tama Roberts, Cherokee Nation, "Hopeful"

Culture Keeper Award

Hollis Chitto, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians/Pueblo of Laguna/Pueblo of Isleta, "Napakanli Um Okla Imma (Flowers for My Family)"

Innovator Award

Monica Silva Lovato, Santo Domingo Pueblo, "Hope for the Future"

Jesse Hummingbird Legacy Award

Michael Toya, Pueblo of San Felipe, "Nature's Medicine"

Native American Art Magazine Editor's Choice Award

Pati Belgarde, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota, "Mona Lisa"

Cherokee Art Market provides the opportunity for visitors to meet directly with each juried artist and learn more about their work. In addition, the market features cultural demonstrations, presentations and artist conversations with some of the nation's top Native American artists each day.

Cherokee Art Market is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses. Admission is $5 per person, and children under 12 are free.

Media sponsors include Native American Art Magazine and Tulsa People.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is located off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.