Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Randy Torres thanks those who have come to support his campaign for state representative for District 17 on Thursday, Oct.12, at his barn. With current District 17 State Representative Delia Haak not seeking reelection, Torres is one of two candidates seeking the nomination. The other is Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner.

Print Headline: Torres thanks campaign supporters

