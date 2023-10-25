Ability Tree’s got Talent coming Nov. 4

Ability Tree will host its second annual Ability Tree's Got Talent fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Simmons Great Hall on John Brown University's campus.

The event will showcase the talents of Ability Tree's members, according to an email from Executive Director Maddy Schultz.

Tickets are available at abilitytree.org/arkansas, Schultz said. Tickets for Ability Tree's Got Talent are $85 for a single ticket and $600 for a table of eight, according to Ability Tree's website.

Ability Tree's Got Talent will also feature dinner for attendees, a silent auction, a photo booth and a special sensory experience, Schultz said.

Randy Torres will emcee the event and a panel of judges consisting of Mayor Judy Nation, John Brown University President Chip Pollard and former KNWA Meteorologist Rick Katzfey will evaluate the performers, Schultz said.