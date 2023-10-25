Around town

Downtown Trick-or-Treating

Downtown businesses will host the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Main Street Siloam Springs is sponsoring the event and Arvest Bank, The Brick Ballroom and Arch and Axe are candy sponsors for the event.

Anyone looking to participate who doesn't own a downtown building may fill out a form at https://tinyurl.com/bde5vjw9. People wishing to make a candy donation may do so by emailing [email protected].

Cyber Security and QuickBooks training

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Cyber Security course from noon to 1 p.m. Friday and a free QuickBooks course from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Both courses will be held in the chamber board room and will also be available on ZOOM.

Library Bookstore seeks volunteers

The bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library seeks volunteers to work in the store operated by the Friends of the Library organization. Volunteers work one, three-hour shift every other week. For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donations of used books and DVD's in good condition are always welcomed. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library and all proceeds are used to benefit the library. Everyone is welcome to come and shop in this little hidden corner of Siloam Springs, but children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Friends of the Library seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

SSRH Auxiliary seeking volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, gift shop and Labor and Deliver Department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at (479) 957-5032 for more information.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that take about an hour to complete. Please call (479) 524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670. Heritage Court Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information contact Marla or Laura at (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact (479) 373-6281 between the hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.