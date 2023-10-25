Arrests and citations

Oct. 16

Skyler Andrew Towery, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving or boating under the influence while underage; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Megan Nicole Smith, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Mason Nathaniel Neu, 35, arrested in connection with following too closely.

Walter Ray Myers 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 17

Terry Allen Clark, 42, arrested in connection with probation violation warrant.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Ethan Layne Rice, 19, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Tyson Nakiamaurice Wimbley, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 18

Skyler Andrew Towery, 19, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property x2.

Kandy Kay Sunderman, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

James Haston Mitchell, 40, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; criminal contempt.

Wendi Leanne Scism, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 19

Tony Eugene Barnes, 57, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Tony Eugene Barnes, 57, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Stacy Joseph Gawlik, 54, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmy Lee Rayburn, 39, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 20

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Anthony Alwyn Charles Ivers, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Olivia Dawn Allen, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Joseph Daniel Lozano, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jessica Dawn Baker, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 21

Alice Christine Fox, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 22

Damian Lee Kirk, 21, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; careless prohibitive driving.