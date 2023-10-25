BC Sheriff’s Office hosts carnival Oct. 27

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office's Costumes, Candy and Cops Carnival returns from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

This event is open to the public and is considered one of the largest Trunk or Treat Carnivals in Northwest Arkansas with visitors from neighboring states.

There will be over 40 games, trunks or treats and food stations for all to enjoy. Come hungry as there will be free hotdogs and drinks for attendees.

A few of the popular stations are Scary Walk Thru, Zombie Shoot, cake walk, face paint and a balloon artist. A few of the themed trunk or treats are Barbie, Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie Brown and Super Mario.

The first 500 children will receive a large trick-or-treat bag that can be used that night. It comes with suggested safety instructions that can be used while trick or treating on Halloween.

Each division within the Sheriff's Office participates by decorating a trunk or treat, putting together a game, preparing food or doing a touch a truck station. The goal is to build good community relations while providing a safe environment for families to get dressed up and trick or treat.

Admission is not required; however, the Sheriff's Office is asking each attendee bring a dry good. These items will benefit the Arkansas Children's Shelter and the Children and Family Advocacy Center.

The public entrance is located off of Arkansas 279.