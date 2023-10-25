Bombers smash Panthers in home finale

Mountain Home showed effectiveness in running and throwing the football Friday night.

The Bombers finished with 427 yards of offense -- 216 via the passing game and 211 rushing yards -- in a 51-14 victory over Siloam Springs in the Panthers' final home game at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs stopped the Bombers (4-4, 2-4) on Mountain Home's opening possession, but the Bombers cashed in on the next six and got some defensive points along the way.

Jett Hannaford scored on a nine-yard pass from Cade Yates with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Bombers made it 14-0 with Chris Hubbard's seven-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the first. It was the first of three touchdown runs by Hubbard.

Hubbard scored again with 10:01 left in the second to put Mountain Home up 21-0.

Siloam Springs (0-9, 0-7) came back with a 49-yard touchdown run by Gio Flores to bring the Panthers within 21-7 with 5:35 remaining in the first half.

Mountain Home answered with Hubbard's third TD run of the half, a 57-yard scamper with 5:00 remaining.

Yates threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Milbourne with 2:44 remaining as Mountain Home went up 35-7.

Robert Dover recorded a sack in the endzone for a Mountain Home safety with 2:05 left in the first half for a 37-7 lead.

Yates hit Carter Adkins for a 36-yard touchdown pass as the Bombers led 44-7 at halftime.

Dane Marlatt threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Stafford with 6:25 left to bring Siloam Springs within 44-14.

Mountain Home added a final score with 7:50 left in the game on a five-yard run by Brantlee Phillips for a 51-14 lead.

Yates completed 12-of-13 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, with Hannaford hauling in five catches for 70 yards. Milbourne had three catches for 84 yards, and Adkins three for 53.

Hubbard finished with 154 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Flores led the Panthers with 101 rushing yards on nine carries, while Jed Derwin had 15 carries for 44 yards. The Panthers rushed for 153 yards on 30 carries.

Marlatt completed 7-of-13 passes for 76 yards for Siloam Springs, while Stafford had two receptions for 57 yards.

Siloam Springs is off this week, and the Panthers will wrap up their season on Nov. 3 at Van Buren.