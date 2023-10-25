Cross country teams to host 5A-West meet

The Siloam Springs cross country program will host the 5A-West Conference meet Thursday on the grounds of Simmons Foods.

The junior high girls race will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the junior high boys at 1:30 p.m.

The senior high girls will race at 2 p.m. with the senior high boys at 2:45 p.m.

Both of the Siloam Springs senior high teams are coming off strong performances in their last race Oct. 16 at Huntsville.

The Siloam Springs boys placed first overall out of 10 teams, while the girls were the only school to field a team score but had several strong individual performances.

Chance Cunningham led the Panthers in the boys race, and he finished second overall.

"He looked poised the whole race, 16:51 on a tough course," said coach Sharon Jones.

Freshman Gaige Thompson came in next in third place, while Nathan Hawbaker -- who has been the Panthers' leading runner in every race -- was fifth.

"Nate struggled with his breathing during the race but gutted out a strong finish," Jones said.

Cooper Bunker finished eighth overall with a new personal record, while Corbett Stephenson and Sebastian Romero finished together at 12th and 13th, respectively.

Morgan Lloyd, who finished 35th, also had a personal record.

In the girls race, Claire Jagger was the overall winner.

"Farmington's top girl stayed on her heels for most of the race, then [Jagger] began pulling away the last mile for a sizable win," Jones said.

Siloam Springs had eight girls finish in the top 15. Avery Carter was third, Amelie Seauve fourth, Sawyer Smith seventh, freshman Hannah Luttrell eighth, Haylee Fox ninth, Ava Scarberough 14th and Grace Floyd 15th.

Carter, Luttrell, Malia Lykins, Danielle Weilnau and Maggie Roebuck all had personal records.

Both junior high teams placed third at Huntsville.

Kagean Vandyke placed second overall for the girls team, while Roman Dees led the Panthers with a 10th place finish and Parker Watson 12th.

"All of our kids are working hard and looking forward to hosting the conference meet next week," Jones said.