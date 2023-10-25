Golden Eagles to open season with Toilet Paper Game

John Brown's men's basketball team will have a new look to it this fall.

Eight of the Golden Eagles' 15-man roster are newcomers, and those fresh faces, plus several key returnees from last year's team, have coach Jason Beschta optimistic heading into the 2023-24 season.

"Unbelievable," Beschta said of the of the attitude and work ethic of the team. "Such a difference in this group! They want to be pushed. They want to be coached. They want to push each other, and they have fun doing it. They're just such a joy in practices, a joy in interactions, a joy in the weight room."

The Golden Eagles open the season against Barclay (Kan.) at 7 p.m. Friday with the annual Toilet Paper Game inside Bill George Arena.

JBU is coming off a 12-17 season overall in 2022-23, going 10-12 in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Beschta is entering his 10th season at the helm of JBU men's basketball and has an overall record of 150-116 and a 90-82 mark in SAC play.

The Golden Eagles must replace their top three scorers from last year in Payton Guiot (14.3), D.J. Ellis (9.5) and James Beckom (9.2), but they do return the next five top scorers.

That gives JBU a solid nucleus to start with, and adding new players should bolster the playing rotation, Beschta said.

"We return a lot of guys that played valuable roles," he said.

One newcomer who is likely to make an immediate impact is 6-5 junior guard Drew Miller, who's transferring from University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Miller, who was a standout at Rogers, averaged 4.2 points per game in 26 games for UAFS last season, including nine starts.

"Drew has the ability to be a high-level player," Beschta said. "Someone I think can be an all-conference player."

The Golden Eagles' leading returning scorer from last season is 6-7 forward Tyren Collins, who averaged 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last year.

"T.C. is better than last year. Everything is at a higher level," Beschta said. "Last year, we had to play him too many minutes, that I think we wore him down. Hopefully, our depth is better and we can keep him fresh."

Beschta is expecting a big year out of senior guard Noah Taylor (5-10). Taylor averaged 6.8 points and was second on the team with 49 made 3-pointers.

"We believe Noah Taylor is on the verge of a breakout year," Beschta said. "He's just been playing so well. He's been playing at a level we've always believed he's capable of. He's been a phenomenal leader."

Sophomores Lukas Gabani and Malachi Reeves are back and are being named to the All-SAC freshman honorable mention team.

Gabani (6-7) averaged 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds but, over his last eight games, he was averaging 12 points and eight rebounds.

"Lukas came on in a big way," Beschta said.

Sophomore guard Malachi Reeves (6-4) showed flashes last season, averaging 7.8 points per game and 3.9 rebounds.

"Malachi really attacked the basket well," Beschta said. "He defended well but didn't shoot the ball like he's capable of. Now he's hitting shots on top of all the other stuff."

Former Siloam Springs standout Josh Stewart (6-4) moves into his sophomore year after averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman.

"Josh is so savvy and plays with such poise," Beschta said. "He's just an effective player. He can get in the paint and make plays."

Beschta believes a pair of freshmen can immediately impact the Golden Eagles lineup in Ahlante Askew, a 6-1 guard from Republic, Mo., and Trae Oetting, a 5-11 guard from Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo.

"We felt like we hit the jackpot with these two guys," Beschta said. "Straight out of high school, they're pretty dang good."

Beschta saw them play against each other in the Missouri state tournament, but they were also summer ball teammates.

"Ahlante has the potential to be a four-year starter," Beschta said. "He's legit as a point guard. He can finish and passes so unbelievably well. He's the best passer we've had since I've been here.

"Trey is another who is just a special one," Beschta said. "He can play on or off the ball. He's super tough savvy for a freshman. ... To have freshmen we're excited about is pretty awesome."

Sophomore Boaz Camp (6-9) and Klei Nagode (6-11) are battling for playing time at a big man spot, Beschta said.

Tristan Batie, a 6-7 sophomore of Gravette, is battling a wrist injury. Matin Malek, a 6-6 sophomore transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma, is also battling an injury.

The Golden Eagles also signed freshmen Camden Jackson (6-0 guard from Crescent, Okla.), Evan Goldman (6-4, the New School) and Nash Wessels (6-10 of Chiang Rai, Thailand).

Photo courtesy of John Brown University Toilet paper flies during the 2022 Toilet Paper Game at John Brown University. This year's TP game will be at 7 p.m. Friday as JBU opens its season against Barclay, Kan.

