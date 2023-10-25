JBU women hammer Tigers, draw with Evangels

For the third time this season and the second time in three matches, No. 10 John Brown University poured in seven goals in a win over Central Christian (Kan.) on Oct. 17 at Alumni Field.

The Golden Eagles ran their shutout streak to five consecutive matches in which JBU has outscored its opponents by a 25-0 margin.

Senior Lauren Walter scored her second hat trick of the season, including back-to-back header goals off corner service to kick off the scoring for the Golden Eagles, with assists coming from freshman Julia Lambert and sophomore Aubrey Winter, respectively. The hosts built a 2-0 lead by the 17th minute of play.

Senior Alyssa Henderson assisted senior Rachel Stone's first of the afternoon in the 30th minute before sophomore Karen Flores dug the ball out of the corner and beautifully set up freshman Addie Craig for a blistering one-touch for her first collegiate goal, ballooning the margin to four at the intermission.

Winter, Walter and Stone scored in the second half as the Golden Eagles piled up a 31-4 shooting advantage over the Tigers, and a 12-2 corner kick chances margin, in favor of John Brown.

Ten Golden Eagles registered a point in the win, with Lambert and Flores picking up a pair of helpers apiece.

JBU 0, Mid-America Christian 0

The Golden Eagles were unable to find a goal Saturday in a scoreless draw with Mid-America Christian at Alumni Field.

JBU finished with 16 shots, including 7 on goal, while Mid-America Christian had four shots and one on frame.

Mid-America Christian keeper Rachel Torres made seven saves. Emily Dobbins had one save for JBU.

With the tie, JBU moved to 12-2-1 overall and 6-0-1 in SAC play, while Mid-America Christian stands at 11-2-2 and 4-1-2.

Up next

The Golden Eagles are back in action Thursday at Texas Wesleyan before the final match of the regular season Saturday at Southwestern Assemblies of God.