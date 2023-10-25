John Brown University volleyball team swept at Southwestern Assemblies of God, Texas Wesleyan

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The John Brown University volleyball squad fell in consecutive matches at No. 24 Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) and No. 14 Texas Wesleyan this past weekend on the road in consecutive 3-0 setbacks.

After a difficult offensive start on Friday evening inside the Sheaffer Center against SAGU, the Golden Eagles rebounded with a strong second set by hitting .227 (12-2-44). After a 9-2 run to rally back within a point, 22-21, the teams traded points for the next six rallies allowing the Lions to take a 2-0 lead.

A 7-2 SAGU run midway through the third set broke open 16-13 set and, despite a late JBU surge, the Lions wrapped up the sweep (25-6, 25-23, 25-18).

Senior Savanna Riney pounded seven kills in a match that was without a double-digit attacker. Junior Julie Milligan passed the 1,000 career dig mark in the loss with 14 scoops in the back row.

On Saturday inside the Sid Richardson Center, John Brown was led offensively by sophomore Madeline Nolan's 13 terminations as she finished the afternoon hitting .250 on 32 swings against Texas Wesleyan. Riney posted another 11 terminations, while junior Taylor Golmen hit .353 in the middle with eight kills.

Milligan scooped 24 Ram attacks in the back row, while junior Emma DeSanti dished out 15 helpers in the straight-sets loss (25-13, 25-21, 29-27).

For the first time this season, John Brown was held below .100 offensive efficiency in consecutive matches.

The Golden Eagles return to action Friday night inside C.F. Gayles Fieldhouse when John Brown takes on Langston (Okla.) at 7 p.m. to begin its final road trip of the regular season. The matchup, scheduled to air live on the SAC Sports Network, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.