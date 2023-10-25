Johnson offers advice on caring for cattle in the winter

SUMMERS -- Local rancher Jason Johnson shared some tips for those who may need guidance regarding preparing their herds for winter.

Johnson, who has been tending his herd since 2018, understands the importance of protecting cattle from the cold season.

Tips for winter

Johnson said the key to keeping cattle warm during the winter months lies in keeping their bellies full.

"That's what gives them their energy and keeps them warm," Johnson explained. "I think it's six hours after they eat, they reach their maximum heat. The feed is energy and warmth that it gives them."

If snow and ice occur, Johnson said they put out more feed or put out some of the less desirable hay for the calves.

A hay shortage means a rancher may have to resort to feeding cattle cubes, Johnson said. He said cattle cubes are sold in 50-pound bags and can be expensive.

Cattle cubes are not something Johnson has had to feed, so he really does not know what is in the cubes themselves, he explained.

Two weeks ago, Johnson drilled a large quantity of wheat. Johnson said that wheat will grow throughout the winter and be useful for spring hay cutting. He said the key is to not over-graze the wheat.

Raising cattle is a year-round endeavor, and work that is completed during the spring will benefit the rancher in later seasons.

He said in the spring, the bulk of cattle will calve.

"So most of the calves will come off the cows, and we vaccinate both the cows and the calves," Johnson said. "The calves can go a different direction."

Johnson said that calves are fed for 45 days after they are born and then taken to the sale barn. Older cows and calves that are not producing offspring are also taken to the sale barn, Johnson said.

Cattle life

Johnson said he grew up around farming and ranching. Johnson's grandfather had a farm, and his parents had a small farm. Growing up, Johnson was a member of the FFA, he said.

After spending time working in town, Johnson said he started a turkey farm in 2018 and also raised cattle.

In 2020, Johnson sold the turkey operation to expand his cattle business by purchasing more land and running enough cows.

Johnson has no plans to expand further, saying he has enough work for him and his father to do without hiring extra help.

"My dad helps me quite a bit, and I'd rather just leave it like that," Johnson said.