Kansas intercepts 7 passes in win at Okmulgee

The Kansas Comets improved to 7-1 with a 47-7 win over Okmulgee on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Comets forced eight Okmulgee turnovers, including seven interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Max Noe had three interceptions and returned one for a score. Irish Ivey also had a pick-six for the Comets.

Scrappy Glass had two interceptions, while Zach Adams also had a pick for Kansas (7-1, 4-1 District 2A-7).

Greg Campbell recovered a fumble for Kansas. Jayden Carnes forced the fumble.

The Comets only needed 231 yards of offense, including 162 rushing yards and 69 passing yards.

Paul New rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown, while Seneca Steele had 25 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Zach Majors had a rushing touchdown.

Noe also caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown pass from Steele, who went 12 of 17 for 69 yards. Glass had four catches for 26 yards.

The Comets host Victory Christian (7-1, 5-0) in a district showdown Friday at Dee Neel Stadium/Jon Hanna Field.

Colcord 45, Fairland 7

Colcord won its seventh straight game with a win over Fairland on Friday.

Gabe Winfield completed 13 of 19 passes for 152 yards and had 20 carries for 180 yards and four touchdowns. Winfield also had two interceptions on defense.

Cooper Mott finished with 18 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Treyden Larmon had seven catches for 80 yards, while Jackson Still had four catches for 41 yards.

Manuel Bocanegra caught two passes for 31 yards.

The Hornets (7-1, 5-0) host Hulbert on Friday.

Copan 74, Watts 24

Watts fell to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in District C-3 with the loss to Copan (4-4, 3-2).

The Engineers host Wesleyan Christian on Thursday.

Coyle 52, Oaks 6

Oaks fell to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in District C-3 with the loss to Coyle (6-2, 4-1).

Oaks travels to Bluejacket on Friday.