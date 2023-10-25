Lady Panthers complete turn around, advance to state

The Siloam Springs volleyball program's turnaround in Carrie Thammarath's first year reached its peak on Tuesday of last week when the Lady Panthers clinched a postseason berth.

Siloam Springs defeated Van Buren 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19) at Clair Bates Arena in Van Buren and then got some help in central Arkansas, where Greenbrier defeated Mountain Home 3-2.

The combination of the Siloam Springs win over Van Buren, also still in postseason contention, and Mountain Home's loss secured the No. 4 seed for the Class 5A playoffs.

Thammarath, the first-year Lady Panthers' coach, said she wanted her team to just focus on one match at a time, so the only thing the team talked about prior to the match at Van Buren was the Lady Pointers.

"I just told them we needed to take care of business with Van Buren. That way, we can continue on," Thammarath said. "At the end of the game, we celebrated, and I told them the Greenbrier game could make a big difference for us and told them the scenario."

In the win against Van Buren, Jetta Broquard had 23 kills, while Lillian Wilkie had 11, Aveary Speed nine, Story Castagna seven, Mesa Broquard five and Haley Thomas four kills.

Thomas and Jetta Broquard each had two aces, while Rylee Stanaland had one.

Thomas recorded 49 assists against Van Buren, while Wilkie had three solo blocks and one block assist, Speed one solo and two assists, and Thomas one assisted block.

Collette had 39 digs, while Jetta Broquard and Chaney Stanaland each had 12 digs, Cenzi Johnson 10, and Thomas nine digs.

The Lady Panthers then turned their attention to what was going on in Greenbrier. They got the final results while picking up dinner on the way home.

"They were all super, super excited that we could officially say we made it at that point," Thammarath said.

Siloam Springs (14-10, 7-7 5A-West) was scheduled to play 5A-South No. 1 seed and defending state champion Benton (23-5, 13-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the state tournament. Results were not available at press time.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals Wednesday against the winner of Little Rock Christian and Paragould at 6 p.m. The semifinals are at 3 p.m. Thursday.

It's been since the 2018 season the Lady Panthers made the state tournament, advancing to the state semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

The Lady Panthers had to rally in the second half of conference play to make their first postseason trip in five years. Siloam Springs sat 2-5 in conference play after the first round of league play with wins over Alma and Greenbrier.

The Lady Panthers went 5-2 in the second round, including their first win over Greenwood since 2014, a win over Mountain Home and Van Buren, and completing the season sweeps of Alma and Greenbrier.

"I knew that the more time we had together, the better we would work as a team, and the more we would grow and have confidence on the court, and I think that's what did it for us for that second round," Thammarath said. "We trusted that the work we put in would pay off against those teams, seeing them for the second time through.

"Then, when we talked about the second round of conference, we talked about the second round of conference if we just took it one game at a time. If we just process that teams get upset and teams start to figure each other out in the second round, and we're going to be one of the hardest working teams there is, then we could make a better push in the second round than the first round.

"They did. They trusted me, they trusted each other, they trusted themselves, and it paid off with them being able to pull off some upsets and make a big push and come out with a much better record that time around."

Harrison 3, Siloam Springs 0

The Lady Goblins clinched the 5A-West Conference title Thursday with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 victory on Senior Night at Siloam Springs.

Senior hitter Reese Ricketts also notched a personal milestone, recording her 1,000th career kill and finishing the night with 24 kills. The Lady Goblins (19-5, 12-2) will be the top seed from the 5A-West at next week's state tournament in Searcy.

"She's an incredible athlete," Harrison coach April Mattix said. "Everybody says she's superhuman; that's just who she is. She's a fighter. She's going to work."

Thammarath said the Lady Panthers had no answer for Ricketts, who will play college volleyball at the University of North Alabama.

"She is fabulous. I respect her so much as a player," Thammarath said. "If she doesn't get the kill the first time, she's going to swing even harder. She's going to be even smarter with the next ball. She doesn't get frustrated when she doesn't get a kill; she just keeps working. She's got such a fast arm swing that it can be hard to get your block there."

Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs with seven kills and 11 digs, while Lillian Wilkie had six kills, one solo block and two assisted blocks.

Aveary Speed had four kills, and Mesa Broquard had four kills and one solo block.

Haley Thomas had 20 assists, three kills and one ace. Trinity Collette had 16 digs, and Chaney Stanaland had nine digs.