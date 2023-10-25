LETTER TO EDITOR: God and terrorism

God and terrorism

"I will send my terror ahead of you and throw into confusion every nation you encounter. I will make all your enemies turn their backs and run." Exodus 23:27.

All civilized people abhor what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and all civilized people abhor what happened in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. But these kinds of terrorist attacks from religious zealots have been part of human history for thousands of years.

Moses was the first to introduce the concept of "Holy War," which entails genocide, or ethnic cleansing. Joshua continued this barbaric "Holy War" in the "cleansing" of the "Promised Land."

Moses quoted God, "See, I have given into your hand Sihon the Amorite, king of Heshbon, and his country. Begin to take possession of it and engage him in battle. This very day I will begin to put the terror and fear of you on all the nations under heaven. They will hear reports of you and will tremble and be in anguish because of you." Deuteronomy 2:24-25.

"When Sihon and all his army came out to meet us in battle at Jahaz, the Lord our God delivered him over to us and we struck him down, together with his sons and his whole army. At that time we took all his towns and completely destroyed them--men, women and children. We left no survivors." Deuteronomy 2:32-34.

Christians took up the sword against Muslims, Jews, and other "infidels" during the Crusades. Protestants and Catholics slaughtered each other in the "holy wars" in Europe. The Roman Catholic Church tortured, burned, and drowned thousands of supposed heretics and witches during over five centuries of the Inquisition. Christian Europeans forcibly seized native American lands and destroyed 80% of North and South America's native populations under the banner of "Manifest Destiny." Germany, the most Christianized nation in Europe, systematically shot, gassed, and burned six million Jews in the Nazi Holocaust.

To Muslims "Holy War" is Jihad.

The human conceived Monotheistic God is destroying the world with absolutely no benefit.

There are good, bad, and some evil people in all societies and cultures of the world.

Without these religions, good Jews, Christians, and Muslims would still be good people, the bad would still be bad people, and evil people would still plague the world, but there would be no organized religious excuse for slavery, misogyny, crusades, wars, etc.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs