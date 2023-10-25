No. 1 Mid-America Christian posts 1-0 victory over John Brown in Siloam Springs

Top-ranked Mid-America Christian got a goal in the 59th minute for the game's only tally Saturday as the Evangels escaped Alumni Field with a 1-0 victory.

Pietro Musso's goal was assisted by Kolby Godbolt, giving the Evangels their eighth straight win against JBU dating back to 2018.

JBU outshot MACU 14-8 with a 7-3 advantage of shots on goal.

MACU keeper Claudio Fuentealba made seven saves, while JBU's Kyle Hix had two saves.

MACU improved to 12-0-3 overall and 6-0-1 in the SAC. JBU fell to 9-5 and 6-1.

JBU 4, Central Christian 2

Junior Alejandro Ramirez continued his scoring streak with a first-half brace, and the Golden Eagles built an early 3-0 advantage that it wouldn't relinquish as the John Brown University men's soccer team bested Central Christian (Kan.) with a 4-2 final score on Oct. 17 evening at Alumni Field.

Seniors Jacob Zamarron and Oscar Carballo rounded out the scoring, propelling the Golden Eagles to a sixth-consecutive victory.

Senior Sebastian Varela made his first collegiate start in goal and turned away one of three Central Christian shots on target, moving to 1-0-0 on the season.

Ramirez's first goal of the night came off a corner service from senior Erick Diaz. Carballo found Ramirez for his seventh of the season and quickly gave the hosts and early 1-0 lead just eight minutes into the match.

Then in a wild 1:22 span, the Alumni Field faithful saw three goals. Zamarron's 25-yard strike to the far right pocket of goal doubled the JBU lead to 2-0 in the 31st minute, just 45 seconds before a defensive miscue sprung Ramirez for a tap-in at the goal, handing the Golden Eagles all the momentum.

The Tigers responded 36 seconds later, however, to pull back within two.

The match then settled back in until just before halftime, when the Tigers were assessed a red card, forcing the visitors to play the second half down a man.

With the advantage, John Brown outshot Central Christian by a 12-4 margin.

Initiated by a Varela distribution to the left wing following a Tiger free kick from center, the Golden Eagles counter-attacked quickly in the 68th minute that finished with a give-and-go between Carballo and Zamarron. Chipped from the right flank, Zamarron sent Carballo in toward goal and, after a nifty readjustment to the ball in stride, Carballo delivered the death knell, and his ninth of the season, to the far left post, returning the John Brown lead to three, 4-1.

With just under seven minutes left in the match, a Johnny Rodriguez conversion from the penalty spot made the score 4-2.

After Rodolfo Ramirez started the match, Central Christian's Timothy Foster entered in relief in the second half, and handed in a Herculean performance, stopping multiple would-be tallies for the Golden Eagles. Foster finished the half with four saves on five shots faced.

Up next

The Golden Eagles will play at Texas Wesleyan on Thursday before heading over to Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday.