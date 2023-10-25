Siloam Springs gears up for Fourth Friday: Monster Mash

Get ready for a frightfully fun evening at Memorial Park as Siloam Springs gears up for the Fourth Friday: Monster Mash event, presented by WellSpring Market. Embrace the Halloween spirit and join the festivities from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday for an unforgettable celebration.

Bring your most creative costume and join in the festivities at Memorial Park, located downtown in Siloam Springs. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including pumpkin decorating, a showcase of local vendors, a delectable array of food trucks, a dance party at the Siloam Springs Public Library, a costume parade and an evening of rock and roll featuring Nighttrain at 6:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Indulge your sweet tooth with an abundance of candies and enjoy more surprises throughout the evening.

"The Fourth Friday: Monster Mash is an exciting opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy a spooktacular time," said Megan Whitworth, Siloam Springs communications manager. "We encourage everyone to dress up in their most impressive costumes and join us for a night filled with laughter, music and community spirit."

Make sure to mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of ghoulish delight at Memorial Park. Don't miss this thrilling celebration. Let the countdown to a hauntingly good time begin.

For more information and updates, please visit DiscoverSiloam.com or follow @discoversiloamsprings on Facebook and Instagram.