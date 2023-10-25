Trick or treat, stay safe on your feet

Whether you're more into farmhouse-style pumpkin decor or spooky animatronics, one thing that shouldn't scare your family, friends and neighbors is your lack of safety.

Not sure where to start when it comes to All Hallows' Eve? Never fear! This guide will help you have a safe and enjoyable experience when it comes to costumes, trick-or-treating, eating your loot and driving on Halloween.

Costume cautions

One of the most exciting parts of Halloween is choosing and wearing your costume. But before you start planning your spooktacular look, make sure it's also safe to wear with these tips:

Add reflective tape to your costume or accessories like bracelets or necklaces.

Choose masks that have wide eye holes, or opt for face paint instead.

Opt for shorter, more fitted capes or make sure any long pieces are properly hemmed or pinned up.

Make sure your shoes are comfortable and supportive. Avoid high heels or other shoes that are difficult to walk in.

Trick-or-treating safety

Saying, "trick-or-treat, smell my feet," is optional. Safety while gathering candy, however, is not optional, so:

Avoid walking in the middle of the street, and cross at crosswalks or intersections with traffic signals. Use caution when crossing driveways and alleys.

Stick to areas you know and avoid unfamiliar neighborhoods. Make sure your kids know their way around and have a clear route planned.

Walking in a group is always safer, especially if you have younger children. Stick together and keep an eye out for each other.

Candy care

One of the sweetest parts about Halloween is definitely the candy. However, keep these safety tips in mind before enjoying those treats:

When accepting treats, look for any signs of tampering or damage to the packaging, read the ingredient labels to avoid anything you and your children are allergic to and avoid eating homemade treats.

When passing out candy, consider noncandy treats, such as stickers or small toys, for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or who cannot consume candy for other reasons.

Driving tips

If you're driving on Halloween night, it's important to be extra cautious, as many pedestrians will be on the streets. Make sure to:

Avoid using your phone or engaging in other activities that could distract you from the road.

Pedestrians, especially young children, may be distracted or excited and may not be paying attention to traffic.

Be patient and give pedestrians the right of way. Don't rush to make a turn or go through a crosswalk when people are walking across.

Slow down and use your headlights.

And remember to have a boo-tiful night!

If you do need help in an emergency, the emergency rooms at Northwest Health are here for you and your family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To find an ER near you, visit EmergencyRoomNow.com/northwest-health/.