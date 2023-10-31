



Peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones, Dorothy Brooks, 89, of Siloam Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 26, 2023, after a brief illness and hospitalization at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 15 years, Roy; children, Lynn Alexander (Tom) of Cave Springs, and Sasha Jackson (David) and Shanna Wilcox, both of Siloam Springs; seven grandchildren, Amanda Musick, Zack Prill, Jake Prill, Blake Melton, Trey Jackson, Julia Jackson and Coleman Wilcox; and two great-grandsons, Madison Beeler and Landon Beeler.

Dorothy was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Rhodell, W. Va., to William and Nancy Sharp. Her father was a coal miner and the family of eight moved frequently to different, small coal-mining towns throughout West Virginia and Tennessee. They moved to Oregon to find a better life when Dorothy was 13 years old. At age 18, she married Grady Smith, and they had two daughters, Lynn and Zandra. In 1959, they moved to Huntsville, where they built and operated Crossbow Restaurant until 1967. She moved to Siloam Springs in 1968, where she met and married Coleman Eudy in 1972, and they welcomed the birth of twin girls, Sasha and Shanna in 1973. After Coleman's death in 1983, heartbroken, she found herself left alone to raise her 9-year-old girls. Through her strength and faith, she carried on always staying involved in their school, church and sports activities. She married Charlie Jones in 1989 and moved to live with him on his farm in Cincinnati until his death in 2000. Several years later, she met Roy Brooks, they were married in 2009, and lived happily together in Siloam Springs until her death.

Dorothy was a homemaker all of her adult life, becoming a mother at a very young age – still a teenager when her first daughter was born. She so loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her happiest moments were spent surrounded by them. Dorothy was a wonderful cook, an avid bridge player and golfer, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi International. She loved to travel and made many 2,000-mile road trips returning to Oregon to visit her sisters and brothers, took many cruises, enjoyed beach and golf trips, and went to Europe, visiting England, Italy and Africa.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Siloam Springs for many years and also attended Community Christian Fellowship in more recent years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hoil, Bud and Robert; two sisters, Lucille and Virginia; and daughter, Zandra Prill.

Her husband and children want all of you to know that they take comfort knowing that Dorothy had a deep belief in Christ, believed that He is the giver of life and His gift is eternal life for those who know Him.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

