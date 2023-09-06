69th Decatur BBQ Fest. hosts the city’s 19th Car Show

DECATUR -- One of the highlights of the 69th Decatur Barbecue Fest was the car show. On Saturday, Sept. 2, car enthusiasts and collectors traveled to the Barbecue at Veteran's Park to showcase their antique and custom vehicles. Each vehicle was a testament to the owner's passion. Organizing the car show was Cody Tosta, president of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

"The car show has always been my favorite event," said Tosta. "I've always been a fan of cars."

At 1 p.m., the judges made their decisions, and awards were handed out at 2:30. Here are the winners:

The Mayor's Choice Award went to Dave Gatter with his 1939 Ford 5-Window Coupe. The Police Chief's Choice was Rick Walden's 1931 Ford Model "A" Coupe. The Fire Chief's Choice was Paul Wade's 1968 Chevy Nova.

The People's Choice winner was George Hernandez with his 2022 Charger Daytona.

First place winner in the Judges Choice category was a 1955 Chevy Handyman Wagon owned by Larry Garner. Second place went to Hanna Bryson's 1971 Chevy Malibu. The third-place winner was Michael Wright's 2020 Polaris Sling Shot.

In the Antique Car category, the first-place winner was a 1940 Ford Coupe B7 owned by Fred and Cheryl Rosborough. The second-place winner was Steve Fader's 1954 Chevy 2-tone. The third-place winner was a 1933 Ford Coupe Black owned by Tim Corder.

The first-place winner in the Antique Truck category was Greg Kendrick's 1952 Chevy TK. Ricky Walden took second place with his 1954 Chevy pickup. Dale Hendrick's 1976 Chevy Scottsdale took third place.

In the Classic Car category, the first-place winner was Bob Hickman and his 1970 Chevy Chevelle 454. The second-place winner was Dale Jones' 1969 Chevy Camaro. Ike Owens' 1974 Plymouth Road Runner took third place.

The first-place winner in the Classic Truck category was Roger King's 1975 Chevy C10 Stepside. Tammy Forman won second place with her Chevy Cheyenne Super. The third-place winner was Jort Lewis' 1968 Chevy C10.

In the Modern Car category, Pete Iles took first place with his 2020 Dodge Challenger. The second-place winner was a 2016 Dodge Challenger owned by Wess Waddell. The winner of the third-place award was Mike Hickman's 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The Modern Truck first-place winner was Mike Womack's 2021 Jeep Gladiator. Second place was won by Curtis Fourkiller with his 2005 Ford F150. The third-place winner was a 2007 Jeep JK owned by Tim Beck.

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer This 1940 Ford Delux owned by Fred and Cheryl Rosborough of Gentry was among the car show entries at the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer This hotrod was also among the entries at the car show held during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer A 1939 Ford Couple was among the entries in the car show held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Muscle cars were among the entries at the car show held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.

