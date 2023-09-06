Arrests and citations

Aug. 28

Brandon Elmo Massey, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Jason Arron Lasater, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Erika Eliza Sparrow, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Brian Thomas Fowler, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

Darrell Wayne Mahler, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Thomas Jules Verrette Jr, 38, arrested in connection with Benton County Sheriff's Office original charge warrant.

Giselle Hernandez, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 29

Cheng-Xue Lor, 38, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Craig Lee Pittman, 53, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Aug. 30

Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with minor in possession of a handgun.

Johnathan Burke Hodnell, 41, cited in connection with internet stalking of a child; possession of computer child pornography.

John Allen Blossom, 51, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Aug. 31

Dalton Zay Calcott, 18, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.

Douglas Edward Inman Jr, 46, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

Michael James Williams, 49, arrested in connection with warrant.

Casey Joe Burlison, 37, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Jason Millian Aguilar, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 1

Jackie Dwane Birge Jr, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Phillip James Morgan, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Angel Cristan Saucedo, 29, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; terroristic threatening; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Sept. 2

Karen Mariela Mejia-Portillio, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

David Hannaford, 47, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Elisa Elaine Elmore, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 3

Sigfredo Hernan Pinto-Corleto, 27, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Amanda Louise McKinnon, 28, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; violations by public officials or law enforcement officers -- enhanced penalties.