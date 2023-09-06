Manage Subscription
Chief Hoskin’s State of the Nation address part of 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday celebration in Tahlequah

by Staff Reports | September 6, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke to thousands of Cherokee citizens and guests at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, from the heart of the tribe's capital city Saturday morning during his fifth State of the Nation address.

During his address, Chief Hoskin highlighted the many accomplishments of the past year while looking to what's ahead for the Cherokee Nation and more than 450,000 Cherokee citizens in the coming year.

Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner also gave his annual address to the Cherokee people during the State of the Nation event.

The Cherokee National Holiday traditionally draws over 100,000 visitors to Tahlequah during the Labor Day weekend.

About Cherokee Nation

The Cherokee Nation is the federally recognized government of the Cherokee people and has inherent sovereign status recognized by treaty and law. The seat of tribal government is the W.W. Keeler Complex near Tahlequah, Okla., the capital of the Cherokee Nation. With more than 450,000 citizens, 11,000 employees, and a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues, Cherokee Nation is one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and is the largest tribal nation in the United States. To learn more, please visit www.cherokee.org.

Print Headline: Chief Hoskin’s State of the Nation address part of 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday celebration in Tahlequah

