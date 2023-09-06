Citizen honored by Sons of American Revolution

A Siloam Springs couple was honored by the Sons of the American Revolution for the way they flew the U.S. flag.

Mike and Nell Bryant received recognition and appreciation for flying the U.S. flag correctly on their property, Mike said.

Mike's brother-in-law Eric Mason, who serves as flag chairman for the Sons of the American Revolution, was having dinner with the Bryants when he mentioned their flag.

"So they were here and he said, 'Do you mind if I recommend you for this?'" Mike said.

Mason asked Mike Bryant a few questions about the flag and noticed that the Marine Corps flag the couple flew underneath the U.S. flag was looking worn so the Bryants received a new one, Mike said.

Then Mason asked a few questions about the flag and how it was lighted at night and then took pictures of the flag, Mike said.

The Bryants lived in Houston, Texas, for 30 years and wanted to fly a flag there, but the property lots were too small to place a pole for the flag, Mike said. When the Bryants moved to Arkansas 15 years earlier, they quickly purchased a pole to fly a flag, Mike said.

Nell added that the flag can be seen from Cheri Whitlock Drive and, in the wintertime, it can be seen from Mount Olive Street.

In order to properly fly the flag, the first thing a person needs is respect, Mike said. Then the person must make sure the flag is visible and lighted at night if the person does not want to take the flag down at dusk, Mike said.

"It's not just an ornament to have out in front," Mike said. "But it's a form of respect and also shows your patriotism towards the country."

Nell said that Mike is careful to ensure the U.S. flag is larger than the Marine Corps flag and POW flag that Mike also flies to convey respect.

Mike served in the Marine Corps from 1966-1973 and did a tour in 1967-1968 in Vietnam, he said. Mike served as a helicopter pilot in the war, he said. Mike also said he was not a POW but flew the flag out of respect for friends who were.

On Veterans Day, Mike said he likes to take down the Marine Corps flag and fly the POW flag. Mike said he is also involved with local chapters of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"I would just like to see the respect and the showing of the American flag more than what it really is," Mike said. "They'd have the flags all the way through downtown and now just have them on the outskirts of town and not through the town. Siloam used to be, and I hope it still is, a very patriotic town and supports its veterans and stuff."