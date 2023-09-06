COLLEGE SOCCER: Late goal sends John Brown women to 2-1 victory over Olivet Nazarene

With a draw looming for both squads in the final moments, the Golden Eagles pulled off a bit of magic on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Alumni Field when sophomore Aubrey Winter's last-second strike from the top of the box gave the No. 20 John Brown University women's soccer team a 2-1 victory over No. 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

Off a handball midway through the John Brown defense side and just 14 seconds on the clock, freshman Brooklyn Hendrick's boot upfield landed in the Nazarene box. A failed clear landed in front of sophomore Bella Graber, who lofted a kick back toward the top of the Tiger box as the seconds counted down.

Settled by freshman Julia Lambert, Winter stepped into a left-footed kick and delivered the game-winner to the left pocket of the goal behind Tiger keeper Tessa Kowalski with 3.3 seconds left to send John Brown to a second consecutive Top 25 win.

Olivet (0-1-1) leveled the match at one apiece off a fortunate bounce from a Golden Eagle defender's head, which sprung Marissa Anderson on a breakaway, taking on sophomore Regan Riley. Riley came out to pressure but Anderson maneuvered to her left and deposited the tying shot into the empty goal with just over 15 minutes left in the match.

Both sides turned up the offense in the second half, combining for 14 shots after a largely defensive and possession contest in the first 45 minutes of play.

Senior Rachael Stone netted a gorgeously-placed strike in the 32nd minute to give the host team a 1-0 lead. Junior Renny Buchanan's kick upfield was perfectly flicked on by senior Lauren Walter, springing Stone into a one-on-one with ONU keeper Meegan Randall. Stone won the exchange by letting go a curving shot from the top of the 18 that navigated its way to the inside pocket of the right side of goal for her first of the season.

The Golden Eagles held a marked shooting advantage in the close contest, outshooting the visiting Tigers by a 16-9 margin, led by Winters four attempts. The hosts also finished with a 3-1 margin in corner kicks.

Riley came up with three saves on four attempts, including a huge save in the 30th minute when ONU's Sara Loichinger quick-played a free kick just outside the Golden Eagle box. Despite still setting up the wall, Riley detected the cheeky attempt and sprung to the opposite post quickly to collect the save. She moved to 3-0-0 on the season after finishing with a trio of saves.

Randall and Kowalski split time in goal for the Tigers, combining for five saves. Kowalski took the loss.

John Brown 2, Jamestown (N.D.) 0

The Golden Eagles improved to 4-0 with another shutout victory over Jamestown (N.D.) on Saturday at Alumni Field.

Lauren Walter scored her fourth goal of the season in the eighth minute to give JBU a 1-0 lead with assists from Elise Bosma and Aniyah Gibbs.

Kylie Kilfoy added JBU's second goal in the 20th minute with Walter on the assist.

JBU outshot Jamestown 14-3 for the game. Goalkeeper Regan Riley made two saves and played the full 90 minutes in goal.

Up next

The Golden Eagles are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Methodist (Mo.).