Fire in high school kitchen quickly suppressed

A second fire broke out on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Siloam Springs High School.

One of the fryers caught fire early in the day at 8:20 a.m., according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

Fire Chief Jeremey Criner said there were no injuries and that the fire suppression system extinguished the fire.

Firefighters secured the scene, ensured the fire was extinguished, made sure all students were accounted for, checked the fryer and provided the high school the name of a company to reset the fire suppression system, Criner said.