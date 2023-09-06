Herald-Leader Obituaries for the week of Sept. 6, 2023

Micky Lynn Capps

Micky Lynn Capps, 71, of Colcord, Okla., died on Aug. 28, 2023, at his home.

He was born Nov. 14, 1951, in Prairie Grove, Ark, to Harold and Nadene Capps. He married Reba Ann Hall on Aug. 17, 1969, and they had four children together. He worked for most of his life as a dedicated poultry farmer.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Harold Capps; and sister, Sue Sikes.

He is survived by his wife, Reba; daughter, Stacey Garcia and husband Curtis, of Colcord; son, Jamie Capps and wife Stacee, of Colcord; son, Robert Capps and wife Rhonda, of Kansas, Okla.; brother, Ricky Capps and wife Joanna, of Gentry, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Lindsay Denise Poteet

Lindsay Denise Poteet, 36, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 26, 2023, in Siloam Springs.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1987, to James Poteet and Susie Poteet in Greenville, Miss. She enjoyed swimming, dancing, and riding motorcycles.

She is survived by her children, Destiny Poteet, Garrett Poteet, and Addison Poteet; parents, James Poteet of Blossom, Texas, and Susie Poteet of Siloam Springs; brother, Michael Poteet of Woodstock, Ga.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Aren Eugene Trembly

Aren Eugene Trembly, 21, of Hulbert, Okla., died on August 29, 2023, in Stilwell, Okla.

He was born March 31, 2002, to Robert Trembly and Anna 'Doyle' Dozier, in Gravette, Ark.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Trembly; grandfather, Richard Doyle; grandfather, Ronald Trembly; grandmother, Etta Tudor; grandmother, Phyllis Jean Doyle; and grandmother, Sharon Dozier.

He is survived by his mother, Anna and husband Ray Dozier, of Gravette; siblings, Danielle Dozier and husband Levi Pettinger, of Elkins, Ark.; Anthony Dozier, of Gravette; Ashley Dozier, of Gravette; Ryan Trembly, of Gravette; Jeanelle Trembly, of Gravette; grandmother, Wanda Trembly, of Hiwasse, Ark.; grandfather, William Dozier, of Gravette; step-grandfather, Ben Tudor, of Kansas City, Kan.

Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.