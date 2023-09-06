JBU men shutout Jamestown, fall at Oklahoma Wesleyan

Senior Oscar Carballo led the way with a second-straight brace and three other players contributed a pair of assists, powering the John Brown University men's soccer team to a 5-0 drubbing of Jamestown (N.D.) to close the season-opening three-match homestand on Thursday (Aug. 31) evening at Alumni Field.

Seniors Alonso Arrieta, Jacob Zamarron and Erick Diaz each passed out two assists, while junior Kyle Hix wasn't called upon to make a save as the Golden Eagles out-shot the Jimmies 22-1 to open the season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2019.

JBU has now erupted for nine goals in the last two contests, averaging 3.3 goals per match this season.

In the 32nd minute, senior Oscar Carballo started the scoring parade by burying a shot to the bottom left corner of goal after Diaz forced a turnover off a goal kick.

Just before the intermission in the 42nd minute, Zamarron laid a pass off across the top of the box to senior Christian Marroquin. The Siloam Springs native navigated to the middle of the pitch and ripped an 18-yard blast to the low, right corner of goal to record his first tally of the season.

It took just 13 minutes of second-half play for the Golden Eagles to continue the goal-scoring parade when junior Jose Almanza tallied his first of the season in the 59th. Diaz, looking to ask a question from the left flank, instead turned to negative space and played a pass back to Arrieta. Without hesitation, Arrieta played a one-touch service into the box, springing Almanza for a one-on-one with Jamestown keeper Charlie Clark. Almanza ripped a low shot to the near side of goal for the 3-0 advantage.

Just over 60 seconds later, Carballo finished his second brace of the season. A failed Jimmies clearance found Arrieta waiting in the attacking third. Arrieta switched to the far right side to Zamarron, who settled the ball and allowed Carballo to sweep in for a one-touch strike just inside the box for the captain's fourth goal of the season.

The speed of junior Alejandro Ramirez created the fifth and final goal of the late evening in the 82nd minute of play. Sophomore Steven Cisneros' service up the left flank led Ramirez – who burned around his defender – and expertly played a low pass through the box. Junior Jose Gabriel Rodriguez one-touched his first goal of the season into the goal to cap the scoring.

Clark was under assault all evening and turned in a six-save effort, despite absorbing the loss for Jamestown. Hix moved to 3-0-0 on the season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan 4, John Brown 3

The Golden Eagles led 3-2 at halftime but No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan scored three goals in the second half to win Monday's match in Bartlesville.

Ahmed Abess scored unassisted in the second minute to give JBU a 1-0 lead.

Stefan Cvetanovic answered just 68 seconds later to tie the match for Wesleyan.

Marco Brizuela gave JBU a 2-1 lead in the 12th minute with a goal off an Erick Diaz assist, but shortly after Uros Aleksijevic answered again for Oklahoma Wesleyan to tie the match 2-2.

Brizuela scored his second goal of the match off an Oscar Carballo assist in the 27th minute minute for a 3-2 JBU lead, which it would carry into halftime.

In the second half, Cvetanovic tied the match 3-3, and in the 90th minute Vitor Meirinho scored the game-winner for Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Up next

JBU is scheduled to play at No. 12 Central Methodist on Saturday, Sept. 9.