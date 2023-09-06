JBU volleyball wins first two SAC games

The John Brown University volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Sooner Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 victory over Wayland Baptist on Saturday in Plainview, Texas.

John Brown (5-4, 2-0) won the first set 25-20 but dropped the next 25-23, before winning the final two sets 25-20 and 27-25.

Savanna Riney led JBU with 11 kills, while Emma DeSanti and Erin Mullins each had nine, Emma-Kate Schaefer eight and Cora Roweton seven.

Morgan Fincham had 25 assists, while Sara Welch had 18.

Mullins had four block assists and one solo block, while Julie Milligan had 24 digs and Mia Baedke 11 digs.

Ava Pinter and Fade Ogunblade each had 12 kills for Texas Wesleyan, while Elizabeth Wirth had 42 assists.

JBU 3, OPSU 2

The Golden Eagles defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State 27-25, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7 on Friday in Goodwell, Okla.

Savanna Riney led JBU with 18 kills, while Taylor Golmen had 15 and Erin Mullens 10.

Morgan Fincham had 30 assists with Sara Welch contributing 15 assists.

Julie Milligan led defensively with 13 digs.

Up next

The Golden Eagles are back in action Wednesday at Oklahoma City before heading to Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Thursday.