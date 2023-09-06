Kansas ends Colcord’s winning streak

COLCORD, Okla. -- Colcord's winning streak over rival Kansas is now a thing of the past.

Scrappy Glass hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Seneca Steele with 8 seconds left on the clock, lifting the Comets to a 27-20 victory over their Delaware County (Okla.) rival Hornets on Thursday at Hornet Stadium.

It's Kansas' first win in the series since 2012, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Hornets. There was no game played in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"It's always a big game. It's a rivalry game," said Kansas coach Warren Kirk, who is a graduate of Kansas. "Our kids over the last two weeks, their preparation has been great. They were intuned and engaged and ready to go. We show up and they executed the game plan. We wanted to go be the aggressor and put pressure on them, be in attack mode all night. Our kids, they played their guts out and fought, showed a lot of grit the whole night."

The game was tied 20-20 late in the fourth quarter when Kansas took possession of the football with a little more than a minute left.

Steele hit a 44-yard pass to Jayden Carnes to set up the game-winning pass to Glass.

"We made a couple of big plays there," Kirk said. "We get single coverage with our guy Scrappy Glass. He's a playmaker, We put him on a corner route to back pylon. Seneca made a good throw and Scrappy made a great catch."

The Comets came out the aggressors early, scoring on a 16-yard pass from Steele to Max Noe on the opening drive to take a 6-0 lead.

The Comets, who forced five turnovers on the night, got their first turnover when Logan Chewie's big hit caused a fumble and the Comets recovered at the Colcord 19.

"We obviously didn't start game very well," said first-year Colcord coach Ryan Keenom. "Any time you turn the ball over like that you're going to have trouble beating a good football team."

On the next play, Steele ran for a 19-yard touchdown to put Kansas up 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Hornets got back in the game in the second quarter when Cooper Mott caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Winfield and the Hornets converted the two-point conversion on a run by Jackson Still to make it 14-8.

Kansas pulled ahead 20-8 in the third quarter on an interception return for a touchdown by Josh Turtle.

Colcord pulled within 20-14 in the third on a two-yard run by Mott, and tied the game with another Mott TD run in the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded possessions before Kansas got the ball back for its last-minute scoring drive.

Steele completed 15 of 22 passes for 233 yards and 2 TDs. Glass rushed for 35 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 109 yards. Zach Majors had three catches for 48 yards.

Winfield completed 14 of 21 passes for 142 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also had 20 carries for 78 yards.

Mott rushed 14 times for 67 yards and 2 TDs. Still had three carries for 22 yards. Treyden Larmon caught four passes for 32 yards and Manuel Bocanegra three catches for 45 yards and Cade Linn four catches for 58 yards.

The Hornets rushed for 165 yards on 39 carries as a team.

"Obviously it's not the outcome we wanted, but at same time it has no bearing on goals for the season," Keenom said. "Our goals and aspirations of winning a district championship and making a playoff run are still out there. We've got to get over it and move on."

Kirk said the Comets' defense did the job it needed to do.

"Our defense played lights out," Kirk said. "Coach Lankston, Coach Williams and Coach Smith did a heck of a job over the last week or two.

"That was a big win for our program versus a big-time opponent. (Colcord) may not lose another game all year. That was a good win for us."

Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader Kansas running back Scrappy Glass looks for running room against Colcord on Thursday, Aug. 31.

