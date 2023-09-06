Lady Panthers win five-set thriller versus Carthage, Mo.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team won its fifth game of the season Thursday with a five-set thriller victory against Carthage, Mo., inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs (5-4) won the first set 25-19 but lost the second 25-20 before taking a 2-1 lead with a 25-17 win in the third set.

Carthage won the fourth set 25-16, setting up the decisive fifth set which the Lady Panthers won 15-7.

"The girls showed a lot of heart and determination which enabled them to win against Carthage and protect our home court," said first-year Siloam Springs coach Carrie Thammarath. "We've grown tremendously with each game we've played so we are looking forward to what this season holds."

Lillian Wilkie smashed 16 kills for the Lady Panthers, while Jetta Broquard had 15 kills. Story Castagna added seven kills, while Mesa Broquard had five kills, three solo blocks and three block assists.

Haley Thomas led with 38 assists to go with three aces, while Cenzi Johnson and Jetta Broquard also had an ace.

Trinity Collete led defensively with 20 digs, while Chaney Stanaland and Johnson each had 10 and Natalie Ross nine.

Siloam Springs 3, Springdale 1

The Lady Panthers picked up a road victory at Springdale High on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 25-11, 25-15, 12-25, 25-14.

Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs with 10 kills, while Story Castagna had seven and Lillian Wilkie six.

Haley Thomas had 25 assists with Trinity Collette contributing three aces.

Collette led defensively with 20 digs with Thomas 12 digs and Cenzi Johnson eight.

Johnson had three aces, while Aveary Speed had two aces and one block, Wilkie two aces and Jetta Broquard and Collette each with one ace.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were back in action Tuesday at Mountain Home to open 5A-West Conference play. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs returns to conference road play on Thursday at Alma.