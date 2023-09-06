PREP FOOTBALL: Alma’s fast start sinks Siloam Springs

ALMA -- The Alma Airedales scored three times in the first quarter and two more times in the second on their way to a 38-14 victory over Siloam Springs on Friday night at Airedale Stadium.

"It was us versus Siloam Springs, but it was really us versus us," said Alma Coach Rusty Bush. "I told the kids before the game, 'Look, last week we got embarrassed [51-28 at Van Buren]. We should have played much better last week. But that's done.' We had a great week of practice and I just challenged them to come out fast, come out explosive and be the violent football team that we want to be on defense and be explosive on offense and win the kicking game. And for the first half, we did that."

Alma (1-1) capped its opening drive with a 16-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Jackson Daily and, after Kaydin Minshull's extra point, owned a 7-0 lead with 9:05 left in the first quarter.

Alma's defense then forced a punt and after taking over at the Siloam Springs 45 yard line, scored two plays later on a 30-yard run by Carlos Gonzalez with 5:16 on the clock. Minshull's kick gave the home team a 14-0 lead.

After forcing another punt, the Airedales slipped in one more score before the end of the quarter when Daily carried around right end 17 yards for the touchdown. After another Minshull kick, Alma owned a 21-0 lead.

Gonzalez tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run with 7:42 on the clock in the second quarter with Daily adding an 8-yard run with 4:56 left in the half and the Airedales went into the intermission leading the Panthers, 35-0.

"They got us in some one-on-one situation and we couldn't make tackles and couldn't make plays," said Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig. "It was just them being playmakers and us not responding, simple as that."

Siloam Springs (0-2) got on the board with 8:58 left in the third quarter when senior Jed Derwin crossed the goal line on a 3-yard run. Carlos Sandoval made the extra point to pull the Panthers within 35-7.

Alma answered with a 30-yard field goal from Minshull for a 38-7 lead with 2:34 remaining in the quarter.

Siloam Springs scored the game's only points in the fourth quarter when Gio Flores carried the ball in from 2 yards out. Sandoval's kick changed the score to 38-14.

"In a perfect world I'd love for the second half to be identical," Bush. "But we had a little letdown in the second half, but I'm not going to complain much."

Alma, which recorded 192 rushing yards on 34 carries, was led on the ground by Daily's 69 yards on 12 attempts. Gonzalez added seven carries for 64 yards.

Daily also passed for 181 yards, completing eight of his 11 attempts.

Siloam Springs' Derwin led all rushers with 105 yards on 22 carries. Panther quarterbacks Dane Marlatt and Jonathan Hyde combined to complete 7 of 14 pass attempts for 62 yards.

"We're extremely happy," said Bush, "but I know there are things we can build on off this."

The Panthers host Greenbrier on Friday to open 6A-West Conference play.