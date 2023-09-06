Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teams compete for cornhole championship in Decatur

by Randy Moll | September 6, 2023 at 12:45 p.m.
Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Tyrel Jackson tosses a bean bag, with competitor Beau Kaffka in the backgound, during the cornhole tournament in Decatur on Saturday.

DECATUR -- Nine teams competed for the championship in the annual cornhole tournament held at the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday, but the top prize went to Sheldon and Tyrel Jackson of West Siloam Springs, Okla., when they defeated the Lioneers in the championship round.

The annual tournament was added to the Barbecue lineup of events in 2019 and draws teams from across the region.

  photo  Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Sheldon Jackson of West Siloam Springs, Okla., competing against Lauren Kaffka of Gentry, tosses a bean bag during the cornhole tournament held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.
  
  photo  Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Lauren Kaffka tosses a bean bag during the cornhole tournament held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.
  
  photo  Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Beau Kaffka of Gentry tosses a bean bag during the cornhole tournament held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.
  
  photo  Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Beau Kaffka of Gentry tosses a bean bag during the cornhole tournament held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.
  

Print Headline: Teams compete for cornhole championship in Decatur

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Haak receives Opportunity Defender Award
by Marc Hayot
Community development holds town hall Thursday
by Marc Hayot
Moore earns Freedom Award
by Marc Hayot
Utility commission talks service extension fees
by Marc Hayot
69th Decatur BBQ Fest. hosts the city’s 19th Car Show
by Randy Moll
ADVERTISEMENT