Teams compete for cornhole championship in Decatur

DECATUR -- Nine teams competed for the championship in the annual cornhole tournament held at the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday, but the top prize went to Sheldon and Tyrel Jackson of West Siloam Springs, Okla., when they defeated the Lioneers in the championship round.

The annual tournament was added to the Barbecue lineup of events in 2019 and draws teams from across the region.

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Sheldon Jackson of West Siloam Springs, Okla., competing against Lauren Kaffka of Gentry, tosses a bean bag during the cornhole tournament held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Lauren Kaffka tosses a bean bag during the cornhole tournament held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Beau Kaffka of Gentry tosses a bean bag during the cornhole tournament held in Veterans Park during the Decatur Barbecue on Saturday.

