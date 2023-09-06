Manage Subscription
Tennis teams play well in tri-match

by Staff reports | September 6, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs tennis team played a tri-match on Tuesday, Aug. 29, against Greenbrier and Harrison at Arkansas Tech.

Boys

Siloam Springs boys' tied with Greenbrier 2-2 and the Panthers defeated Harrison.

"We had a gutsy performance today," said coach Alex Dumas. "It's early in the season and we are making strides in the right direction. We've got a lot of potential."

Against Greenbrier, at No. 1 singles, Cruz Wilcox defeated Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran 3-6, 7-5 (10-8).

Siloam Springs' Braden Ratliff defeated Greenbrier's Jonah Ashworth 6-3, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Siloam Springs' team Zeke Becan and Jaden Gill defeated Cooper Myett and Blake Buell 6-3, 6-2.

At No. 2 doubles, Greenbrier's team of Braxton Cullins and Cayden Hartman defeated Bennett Naustvik and Eli Mann 5-7, 6-3 (10-6).

Against Harrison, the doubles team of Becan and Gill were down 1-0 in a set and trailing 5-1 in the second set to rally and beat Harrison's team of Rogers and Khan 6-7, 7-6 (10-4).

"Unreal comeback!" said assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.

The team of Naustvik and Mann defeated Harrison's Bennett and McKinney 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Tran dfeated Harrison's Wyatt Mahoney 7-5, 1-6 (10-3) at No. 1 singles, while Nico Anglin was defeated by Kyle Thomason 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls lost 3-1 to Greenbrier and Harrison.

At No. 1 singles against Greenbrier, Silvie Reid lost to Lillian Sorrells 6-4, 4-6 (10-1), while Korbyn Briggs was defeated by Grace Price 6-0, 6-1.

The Siloam Springs team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley defeated Greenbrier's team of Lisa Andrews and Sophie Andrews 4-6, 6-3 (10-4).

At No. 2 doubles, Matalie Pharr and Emma Fidler lost to Lacey Hardy and Lily Barnes 6-4, 6-3.

Against Harrison, Reid lost to Emme Bell 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Isabella Anglin lost to Chloe Hubbard 7-6, 6-3.

Ava Anglin and Riley won again at No. 1 doubles, defeating Harrison's team of Campbell and Hicks 6-4, 6-3.

Pharr and Fidler lost to Duval and Venege 6-7, 6-3 (12-10)

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers hosted Van Buren on Tuesday at JBU. Results were not available at presstime. The teams play at Greenwood on Thursday.

