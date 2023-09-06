Utility commission talks service extension fees

Utility commissioners heard about service extension fees and approved the purchase of a hydro excavation machine during the utility commission meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31.

There was no need to approve anything for service extension fees. The commissioners approved the purchase of the hydro excavation machine and it will go before the city board on Sept. 5.

Service extension fees

Phil Stokes, the electric director for the city, said service extension fees were raised to $4,779 in 2022 to keep up with the increase in prices for materials needed by the electric department. Now, Stokes said they need to be lowered by $716 to $4,062.

"We don't need to change the ordinance or anything in there unless it goes over above 10% of the current rate," Stokes said. "And so I just wanted to be aware of what the price is now."

Sometimes electrical workers have to dig a long trench or sometimes they can build next to an existing line, so the costs are a lot less as opposed to the costs for subdivisions, Stokes said.

According to a staff report prepared by Stokes on Aug. 28, the cost per lot to extend services is:

Transformer and hardware (1/4) $3,380;

Fifty foot 1/0 URD primary wire $256;

Streetlight $248;

Installation labor $115;

Contingency fee of 10 percent.

The above per-lot cost is based on a subdivision with a minimum of four lots, the report states. Subdivisions with less than four lots would be charged an increased per-lot fee, the report states.

"It (the service fee) really starts around $1,000 to cover the transformer and the basic wiring and stuff," Stokes said. "But every home is a little different. And we go out and look at the site and see what it's going to cost to serve that resident."

The commissioners had no questions for Stokes.

Hydro excavation machine

Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk presented the need for a hydro excavation machine that would allow staff to work in areas with multiple utilities without digging with heavy equipment.

"It's designed for cleaning sewer lines and vacuuming grit and debris out of the sewer lines," Gorszczyk said. "And to use it on occasion for hydro excavation is fine.

"But what we're looking at here is a smaller unit that will be strictly for hydro excavation, and it will give the sewer truck a break from that because, unlike vacuuming grit out of sewer lines, you're basically sucking out wet sand with hydro excavation."

Gorszczyk said his department had $150,000 budgeted for the hydro evacuation machine but found one for $121,000. Hydro excavation will not disrupt utilities by cutting into different wires, making the job much cleaner, Gorszczyk said.

Commissioner Herbie Galicia asked how many other wires are damaged by what the city presently uses.

Gorszczyk said if the city uses the hydro excavation unit, then the city would not encounter anything like that. But Gorszczyk also said it depends on the area his department is working on.

"If we've got an area that's got a lot of utilities in it and there's trees and sidewalk and street and what have you in there, then we'll use the sewer shark for Hydro X," Gorszczyk said. "But on bigger areas or on areas where it's pretty well wide open, we'll just use the backhoe or mini X; this will be able to be used anywhere."

Commissioner Alyssa Weyl asked about long-term maintenance concerns because the machine would not be used often. Gorszczyk said he had no maintenance concerns, and Stokes even joked about borrowing the hydro excavation machine for his department.

Utility Commission Chair David Neff asked if the machine was available now. Gorszczyk said he believed that it would be a couple of months.

Galicia and Commissioner Bernadette Keck asked if the machine had a maintenance package or a three-year warranty.

Gorszczyk said there was a three-year parts and labor warranty in the contract from Vermeer MidSouth, where he found the machine.