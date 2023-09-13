City holds Hispanic Heritage Festival Sept. 16

The eagerly awaited return of the Hispanic Heritage Festival is set to take place this Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 2 to 8 p.m. in Memorial Park, downtown Siloam Springs.

"We invite everyone to be part of this incredible celebration that honors our diverse community and embraces the richness of Hispanic traditions," Siloam Springs communications manager Megan Whitworth said.

The festival will commence with a blessing from Father Salvador Marquez-Muñoz, the priest at St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs. Memorial Park will host more than 55 vendors and food trucks, offering traditional Hispanic meals and sweet delights. Numerous booths will provide items to browse and places to shop, alongside educational booths that will offer valuable information to festival-goers. A kids' area will feature bounce houses, a mechanical bull ride, and balloon twisters to ensure fun for attendees of all ages.

"The event promises to be an amazing experience for the community," Whitworth said.

A notable change coming to the Hispanic Heritage Festival's layout involves vendors occupying the library promenade, adopting a format reminiscent of the Fourth Friday event series, according to Whitworth. Live entertainment will grace the Chautauqua Amphitheater, with food trucks stationed conveniently near the promenade and the amphitheater.

Here's a look at the lineup of entertainment hitting the main stage during the festival:

Mariachi Joya Azteca of NW Arkansas: 2 p.m.

Chinelos Morelenses Unidos En Arkansas: 3 p.m.

Danza Peregrino: 4 p.m.

Duo Divinas: 5 p.m.

Pablo Vargas y la Mamalona: 6:30 p.m.

DJ GATO -- All Day

Festival Hosts: Irma Chavez with Conexión de Negocios Latinos and Zuzuki Monarez of Univision

"We are thrilled to extend our warmest welcome to an incredible lineup of bands and performances at the Hispanic Heritage Festival," Whitworth said. "This festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration, with a multitude of talented bands and dancers coming to our corner of Northwest Arkansas to honor and revel in the rich tapestry of Hispanic culture."

Whitworth added she would like to extend a "heartfelt thank you to the sponsors" of this year's festival.

"We truly appreciate their generous support, which plays a vital role in ensuring the success of the Hispanic Heritage Festival this year," she said.

Sponsors include:

Presenting Sponsor -- Arvest Bank

Gold Sponsors -- Simmons and Conexión de Negocios Latinos

Media Sponsors -- Univision Arkansas, Arkansas Telemundo, and La Poderosa FM/AM.

"It's a time to celebrate Hispanic heritage and create lasting memories," Whitworth said. "So, mark your calendars and invite your friends and family. Let's make this festival a joyous celebration for all."

For more information about the Hispanic Heritage Festival, visit siloamhispanicheritagefestival.com.