CMU scores two second half goals to down Golden Eagles

FAYETTE, Mo. -- Twenty-one shot attempts and sophomore Ahmed Abess' second goal in as many games in the 69th minute wouldn't hold for the John Brown University men's soccer team as host No. 21 Central Methodist came storming back with a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes of play to claim a 2-1 full-time decision on Saturday (Sept. 9) afternoon at Davis Field.

Despite producing a 21-17 shooting advantage, the host Eagles (3-2-0) sent more shots on frame, 10-7, and engineering a reversal of the first half that featured John Brown (3-2-0) dominating in possession and shots (13-5).

The Golden Eagles struck first when senior Oscar Carballo served up his team-leading fifth assist into the box where Abess finished in tight for a 1-0 JBU advantage. Unfortunately, the lead would last for just 64 seconds.

An unmarked Matheus Storck scorched a one-touch blast from the top of the box past sophomore Adam Tebbs to level the match at one in the 71st minute.

CMU manufactured the game-winner 14 minutes later when the Golden Eagles allowed pressure to intercept a pass backwards, springing Isaac Johnson in all alone with Tebbs. While Johnson won the second battle by sliding a shot through Tebbs' legs, Tebbs won the first altercation moments earlier when he came off his line and committed an act of theft by nabbing the ball away from Johnson's feet just before the striker would slide the ball into an empty goal.

The Golden Eagles couldn't find a shot on goal in the final 5:07 after the game-winner.

Junior Kyle Hix started the match for John Brown and was not credited with a save through the first 45 minutes of play. Hix then gave way to Tebbs at the intermission, where Tebbs (0-1-0) collected eight second-half saves and took the loss. Morris Van Tuinen made six saves on seven chances for Central Methodist.

JBU returns to the pitch on Saturday (Sept. 16) in Fulton, Mo., when the Golden Eagles clash with William Woods (Mo.) for the first time since the inaugural first game under the lights in 2014. The sides will begin action at 4:30 p.m. at Firley Field.