Comets honor former coach, defeat Fairland

The Kansas Comets improved to 3-0 Friday with a 48-7 win over Fairland on homecoming at the newly dedicated Jon Hanna Field at Dee Neel Stadium.

Prior to the game, the field was named after former coach Jon Hanna, who won more than 200 games with the Comets and was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.

Hanna was undoubtedly happy about the Comets' performance on the night as the team rolled up 502 yards of offense and held Fairland to just 88 yards.

Seneca Steele completed 10 of 20 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Paul New rushed 11 times for 217 yards and three touchdowns, while Logan Chewey and Scrappy Glass also rushed for a score.

Max Noe caught three passes for 69 yards, while Glass had three catches for 60 yards, Zach Majors two catches for 55 yards and a score and Zack Adams one catch for 51 yards.

Irish Ivey led the Comets with seven tackles.

The Comets are off this week and open district play Sept. 22 at Sperry.

Colcord 32, Stroud 6

Colcord picked up its first win of the season Friday with a victory over Stroud.

Gabe Winfield completed 25 of 30 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns while rushing six times for 31 yards.

Jackson Still had five carries for 47 yards and a score, while Cooper Mott had 11 carries for 34 yards.

Still caught five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Treyden Larmon had eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Manuel Bocanegra had seven catches for 98 yards, and Mott had one catch for a 4-yard TD.

Still had an interception on defense, and Tate Thomas had a fumble recovery.

The Hornets travel to Oklahoma Union on Friday.

Cross Christian 24, Watts 14

The Engineers fell to 1-2 overall after losing on Friday.

Watts defeated Sasakwa 36-0 in Week Zero on Aug. 25 before losing to Maud 16-6 in Week 1 on Aug. 31.

Watts hosts South Coffeyville on Sept. 22

Porum 22, Oaks 16

The Warriors fell to 1-1 with the loss to Porum. Oaks defeated Gans 30-28 in Week Zero.

Against Porum, Oaks quarterback Malakye Hawley had more than 200 yards passing and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Alex Harlin. He also threw a two-point conversion to Harlin and ran for a two-point conversion.

Damion Hawley had three tackles for loss and one sack on defense.

Oaks plays at Webbers Falls on Friday.