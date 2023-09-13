What are the three core critical thinking skills? Inquiring minds want to know!

Curiosity is the desire to learn more information and seek evidence as well as being open to new ideas.

Skepticism is having a healthy questioning attitude about new information that you are exposed to and not blindly believing everything everyone tells you.

Humility is the ability to admit that your opinions and ideas are wrong when faced with new convincing evidence that states otherwise.

Do you know, the Bible encourages critical thinking?

"Only a simpleton believes everything he's told! A prudent man (critical thinker) understands the need for proof." Proverbs 14:15 Living Bible.

"Test everything that is said to be sure it is true, and if it is, then accept it." 1 Thessalonians 5:21 Living Bible.

"The Lord is a warrior." Exodus 15:3

God said, "I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things." Isaiah 45:7 KJV

God said he would make his chosen people 'eat their children.' Deuteronomy 28:53-57; Jeremiah 19:9; Ezekiel 5:10. NIV

"Parents are not to be put to death for their children, nor children put to death for their parents; each will die for their own sin." Deuteronomy 24:16.

However, God put to death 250 men along with their wives and children, read Numbers 16:1-34; God killed 70,000 innocent Israelites for the sin of David, 2 Samuel 24:10-17.

God said of his chosen people, "Even if they bear children, I will slay their cherished offspring." Hosea 9:16

"God is love." 1 John 4:8

The Prince of Peace said, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God." Matthew 5:9.

The Prince of Peace said, "I did not come to bring peace, but a sword." Matthew 10:34.

Jesus, "a house divided cannot stand" Mark 3:25; Matthew 12;25; Luke 11:17. However, Jesus came not to bring peace, but division, Luke 12:51.

The Christian Churches are hopelessly divided into the thousands, each denigrating other professing Christians. For example, Ron Wood (NWADG), "Democrats are Godless and have an anti-God bias." Numerous articles in the Herald-Leader.

Randy Moll (also NWADG) claims that Christians who do not believe what he believes about creation cannot be legitimate. Religion Article November 10, 2021.

Don't be a simpleton, be a prudent critical thinker. Search the scriptures to see if what Piper wrote is true, and if it is, then accept it.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs