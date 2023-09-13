Cross country runners enjoy incentive meet

The Siloam Springs cross country program's annual incentive trip took the Panthers and Lady Panthers to Galveston, Texas, last week to participate in the Galveston Beach Run.

"We try to go someplace different every year," said Siloam Springs coach Sharon Jones.

The team has mile time trials every two weeks during the summer workouts to qualify for the trip. High school boys have to run under a time of 5 minutes, 30 seconds, and girls under 6:30 to qualify. Runners can also get the required miles during an 11-week period, Jones said.

A total of eight varsity boys, three varsity girls, three ninth-grade boys and two ninth-grade girls qualified for the trip.

The team left on Thursday and stayed in an AirBnB on the beach, Jones said.

"We competed on East Beach with a wide starting line in the loose sand," Jones said. "It was an out-and-back course. The first half was in loose sand against a headwind, but on the way back, it was along the hard-packed sand along the water with the wind at their backs. Our kids were warriors, exhaustedly clogging through the sand the first half of their races and felt like they were flying on the way back."

The varsity boys won Division 2.

Nathan Hawbaker placed fourth overall with a time of 17:59.0, while Chance Cunningham was sixth at 18:05.3.

Jones said Hawbaker and Cunningham were "pushing each other the whole race," Jones said.

Corbett Stephenson just missed a Top 25 spot by finishing 26th at 19:33.7, while Sebastian Romero was 36th at 19:44.5, Noah Granderson 74th at 20:21.3, Blake Kuykendall 119th 21:20.7, Jakin Matchell 140th at 21:44.2 and Zane Pickering 223rd at 23:51.8.

Claire Jagger placed third in the varsity girls race at 22:40.2, while Avery Carter was 81st at 27:14.5 and Grace Floyd 82nd at 27:18.9.

"Claire placed third overall running a strong race," Jones said. "Avery and Grace also pushed up in the race."

Freshman Cooper Bunker took first place overall with a time of 12:05, while Gaige Thompson was second at 12:10 and Nico Lloyd third at 12:15.

"We are thrilled with their race," Jones said. "They realized early on that the pace was too slow and ran away with the lead. I loved how closely packed they ran."

Amelie Seauve finished third in the freshman girls race at 15:02.3, while Sawyer Smith was fifth at 15:23.9.

"The freshman girls race was delayed due to running out of water at the finish line," Jones said. "It was so hot. When they did step back on the starting line, it was a small field of runners that stuck around. Our girls ran well, finishing third and fifth, both passing runners near the finish line."

Jones said the beach feature was a nice bonus for the kids.

"The coolest part of this race was cooling off in the ocean after your race," she said. "Our kids had fun passing time there as well.

We've stayed the weekend to spend time bonding as a team on the beach. Saturday, we took a field trip to ride the ferry to Bolivar Port and Crystal Beach to do some sightseeing."

Panther Cross Country Classic

The cross country program will host its annual home meet -- the Panther Cross Country Classic -- on Saturday at the Simmons Course.

A fun run will begin events at 8:30 a.m., followed by the high school girls race at 9 a.m., then high school boys, junior high girls and junior high boys. There will be two divisions in each race -- 1A-4A and 5A-6A.

Submitted photo Claire Jagger shows off her medal while cooling off following the Galveston Island Beach run on Friday.



Submitted photo Varsity cross country members Gracie Floyd, Avery Carter and Haylee Fox cool off in the water on East Beach after the Galveston Island Beach Run in Galveston, Texas.



Submitted photo Members of the Siloam Springs cross country teams pose for a photo after running in the Galveston Island Beach Run on Friday in Galveston, Texas.



Submitted photo Members of the Siloam Springs cross country teams have fun while on the beach as part of the teams' incentive trip to the Galveston Island Beach Run on Friday in Galveston, Texas.



Submitted photo Siloam Springs' Nathan Hawbaker finished fourth in his race and received a medal.



Submitted photo Siloam Springs varsity cross country team members (from left) Haylee Fox, Gracie Floyd, Avery Carter and Claire Jagger pose for a photo after the Galveston Island Beach Run on East Beach in Galveston, Texas, on Friday.

