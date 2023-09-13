Girls Night Out to be held Sept. 14

Main Street Siloam Springs will host the last Girls Night Out of the year from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in downtown Siloam Springs.

Alice in Wonderland will be the theme for this Girls Night Out, according to Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Swag bags will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Brick Ballroom, and sponsors Arvest Bank and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital will have tables set up during that time, Trinidad said.

Shoppers may also pick up an Alice in Wonderland-themed mocktail made by The Cafe on Broadway from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Brick Ballroom, Trinidad said.

"We are so excited to host our final Girls Night Out of 2023," Trinidad said. "Our Alice in Wonderland theme is fun for all ages and really lends itself to encouraging ladies from our community and our region to come explore Downtown Siloam Springs and all it has to offer."

Attendees will also have a chance to scan a QR code with every purchase they make at the participating businesses and enter to win one of Main Street's giveaways, Trinidad said.

Participating Businesses include:

Occasions

The Park House Kitchen + Bar

2 Gals Junk

Arch and Axe

WellSpring Market

Massa Body

Siloam Flowers & Gifts

Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

The Ardent Exchange

The Cafe on Broadway

Creekside Taproom

Olive & Opal

The Paint Place

Heart of the Home

Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

The Downtown Bakery