Jiffy Trip donates fans to Hispanic Heritage Festival

Jiffy Trip donated a box of 100 small fans to the volunteers of the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the grand opening of their second location in Siloam Springs.

Megan Whitworth, the communications manager for the city, who is organizing the Hispanic Heritage Festival, was looking for a way for volunteers to keep cool during the festival.

Whitworth saw the fans, which were given out at the grand opening, and approached Jiffy Trip Brand Manager Lindsey Fry to see if she could get about 50 fans. Fry surprised Whitworth by giving her a box of 100 fans.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jiffy Tripp for their generous donation of 100 mini-fans for the volunteers and festival-goers at the Hispanic Heritage Festival," Whitworth said. "The overwhelming support and enthusiasm for the festival are truly inspiring, and it's contributions like these from our local Jiffy Tripp team that make it all possible. We couldn't do it without such wonderful supporters. Thank you"