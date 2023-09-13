Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jiffy Trip donates fans to Hispanic Heritage Festival

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Communications Manager Megan Whitworth (left) receives a box of 100 fans for voliunteers for the Hispanic Heritage Festival from Jiffy Trip Loss Prevention Manager Becky Breinig (center) and Brand and Digital Marketing Manager Lindsey Fry on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the grand opening of Siloam Springs' second Jiffy Trip.

Jiffy Trip donated a box of 100 small fans to the volunteers of the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the grand opening of their second location in Siloam Springs.

Megan Whitworth, the communications manager for the city, who is organizing the Hispanic Heritage Festival, was looking for a way for volunteers to keep cool during the festival.

Whitworth saw the fans, which were given out at the grand opening, and approached Jiffy Trip Brand Manager Lindsey Fry to see if she could get about 50 fans. Fry surprised Whitworth by giving her a box of 100 fans.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jiffy Tripp for their generous donation of 100 mini-fans for the volunteers and festival-goers at the Hispanic Heritage Festival," Whitworth said. "The overwhelming support and enthusiasm for the festival are truly inspiring, and it's contributions like these from our local Jiffy Tripp team that make it all possible. We couldn't do it without such wonderful supporters. Thank you"

Print Headline: Jiffy Trip donates fans to Hispanic Heritage Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Lancaster addresses board over veto
by Marc Hayot
Campbell opens art exhibit Friday
by Marc Hayot
Jury selection continues today for man, 19, standing trial in Siloam Springs murder case
by Tracy Neal
City holds Hispanic Heritage Festival Sept. 16
by Staff Reports
Girls Night Out to be held Sept. 14
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT