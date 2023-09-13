Lady Panthers get big win against Alma

The Siloam Springs volleyball team earned a 5A-West Conference road win at Alma on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 25-19, but came back to win the next three 26-24, 25-18, 25-21.

It was a big win for Siloam Springs (6-2, 1-1), which was swept at Mountain Home on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

"This week has been highly anticipated as the first week of conference," said Siloam Springs coach Carrie Thammarath. "We knew it would be challenging having one of our farthest away games as our conference opener. On Tuesday we faced a solid Mountain Home team, and though we fell short on the scoreboard, we learned where we needed to improve and we were intentional in practice about making those improvements.

"We've experienced excellent leadership and team-wide determination in practice, which helped us be successful against a very hard-working Alma team. It's been exciting to see all of the girls grow and push themselves and we are looking forward to two more conference games next week."

Lillian Wilkie hammered 16 kills in a balanced offensive attack against Alma, while Jetta Broquard had eight, Story Castagna seven, Mesa Broquard and Haley Thomas each with five and Aveary Speed four.

The Lady Panthers had three assisted blocks, one for Wilkie and Speed, one for Castagna and Speed and one for the Broquard sisters.

Chaney Stanaland and Trinity Collette each served three aces, while Haley Thomas had two and Jetta Broquard and Cenzi Johnson each with one.

Collette led defensively with 15 digs, while Stanaland had 10, Johnson and Jetta Broquard each with seven and Thomas six.

Thomas had 31 assists, while Collette had two.

Mountain Home 3, Siloam Springs 0

The Lady Panthers fell 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 in their conference opener on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Jetta Broquard let with 11 kills, while Story Castagna had seven and Lillian Wilkie five.

Cenzi Johnson had two aces with Jetta Broquard and Haley Thomas each with one ace.

Thomas led Siloam Springs with 25 assists and eight digs. Johnson added six digs, while Trinity Collette and Natalie Ross each had five digs.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were back at home Tuesday to host Greenbrier in a 5A-West Conference game. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenwood on Thursday.