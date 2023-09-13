Obituaries

Shannon D. Parker, 46, of Siloam Springs died Sept. 3, 2023.

She is survived by two daughters, Natalee Parker and Rylee Eberley; a son, Ryan Eberley; her parents, Jerald and Wilma Eberley; a a sister, Melissa Andrews; and a brother, Jerry Eberley.

Funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 11, at Wasson Funeral Home with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Ralph T. Stricker, 79, of Fayetteville died Sept. 5, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Graciela; a son, Ralph Stricker; a stepdaughter, Michelle Blackfox; a stepson, Angel Esquivel Sosa; a sister, Carol Whitlow; a brother, Don Stricker; and a grandchild.

Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Compass Fellowship NWA in Siloam Springs, with funeral service at 4 p.m. and graveside service immediately following. Arrangements under the direction of Wasson Funeral Home.

Jeffrey Paul Daring, 57, of Siloam Springs died Sept. 9, 2023, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Feb. 23, 1966, in Siloam to Letty Jo Cannon Johnson and Jimmy Daring.

He graduated from Sunshine School in Rogers in 1987. He was employed by the Adult Development Center in Siloam Springs. He had been a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Jeff loved spending time with family and friends. He was a Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed watching games with his cousins, Hal, Tim and Ryan Cannon. He was fond of music and especially liked the steel guitar. He had been named an honorary member of a local steel guitar association.

He found joy in being outdoors and loved dogs, as well as shooting sports. He was an avid rodeo fan and had a collection of rodeo belt buckles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Letty Jo Cannon Johnson; his grandparents, Fred and Polly Cannon; and special family friend, Billy Gatewood.

Along with his father, he is survived by his friends, Sharon and Gladys Gatewood and Donna Kendrick of Siloam Springs, with whom he made his home; his stepfather and stepmother, Frank and Wanda Johnson of Siloam Springs; his aunt and uncle, Janie and Lex Cannon of Colcord, Okla.; his stepbrother, Erik Johnson of Ronkonkoma, N.Y.; his half-sister, Tonya Cooper of St. Joseph, Mo.; and many more cousins, friends and family.

Arrangements are being handled by Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. A private burial will be held at Bell Cemetery in Adair County, Okla. A graveside memorial service is planned on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Siloam Springs Adult Development Center.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.