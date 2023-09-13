ON TAP
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lincoln at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Alma at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas Wesleyan at John Brown^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7 p.m.
Colcord at Oklahoma Union^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at William Woods^2 p.m.
JBU men at William Woods^4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern Assem. of God at JBU^1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Panther XC Classic^9 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY
Panther XC Classic^10:30 a.m.
Monday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Columbia (Mo.)^4:30 p.m.
JBU men at Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Springdale at Siloam Springs JV^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
at Big Creek, Mountain Home
Siloam Springs at 5A-West Tourn.^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Arkansas Tech, Russellville
SSHS vs. Harrison/Greenbrier^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Russellville at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
