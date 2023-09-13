ON TAP

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lincoln at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Alma at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas Wesleyan at John Brown^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7 p.m.

Colcord at Oklahoma Union^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at William Woods^2 p.m.

JBU men at William Woods^4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southwestern Assem. of God at JBU^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Panther XC Classic^9 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Panther XC Classic^10:30 a.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Columbia (Mo.)^4:30 p.m.

JBU men at Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Springdale at Siloam Springs JV^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

at Big Creek, Mountain Home

Siloam Springs at 5A-West Tourn.^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Arkansas Tech, Russellville

SSHS vs. Harrison/Greenbrier^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

