SSHS golfers compete at Eagle Crest

The Siloam Springs golf teams competed in a 5A-West Conference Preview Tournament at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Alma.

In the boys match, Benton shot a team score of 300 to win the tournament, followed by Mountain Home Blue 302, Russellville 314, Harrison 317, Greenbrier 322, Alma 334, Van Buren 347, Mountain Home Gold 357, Greenwood 370 and Siloam Springs 403.

Benton's Joe Duke was the overall medalist with a 71, while Mason McDaniel of Benton and Ian Ellison of Mountain Home Blue tied for second at 72.

A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with an 83, while Landon Pool and Jaxson Devoe each shot 103, Jack Birr 114 and Coleman Wilcox 119.

Russellville won the girls match with a 237, while Benton shot 280, Greenwood 305, Harrison 308 and Mountain Home 341.

Siloam Springs, Alma and Van Buren had golfers compete as individuals but did not have enough players for a team score.

Reese Sutulovich shot a 107 to lead Siloam Springs, while Bailey Church shot 118.

Russellville's Susanna Manns shot 72 for the individual medalist.

Siloam Springs vs. Alma

Siloam Springs and Alma participated in a nine-hole match at River Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Alma boys won the match with a 162 to Siloam Springs' 194.

Piercen Howell shot 39 for Alma, while Chase Wood and Miles Kendrick each shot 40 and Grady Farmer 43.

Jaxson Devoe led the Panthers with a 42, while AJ Moore shot 43, Landon Pool 54, Jack Birr 55 and Corbin Crook 61.

There weren't enough girls for a team match.

Reese Sutulovich shot 52 for Siloam Springs, while Ellie Reeves shot 55 for Alma and Marlee Cedillo 58.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers were scheduled to compete in the First Tee Classic in Bella Vista on Monday and Tuesday. Complete results were not available at press time.

The golf teams are scheduled to host Lincoln on Wednesday at Siloam Springs Golf Course before competing Sept. 18-19 in the 5A-West Conference Tournament at Big Creek in Mountain Home.