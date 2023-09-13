Manage Subscription
Traffic accident occurred at high school

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

A dump truck hit a passenger vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 6, near Siloam Springs High School.

According to Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department, the dump truck was traveling west on Tahlequah Street, ran a stop sign and hit a small passenger car driven by Stephanie Cruz-Unana.

Cruz-Unana was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center, where she is currently listed in highly critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit, Spicer said. The dump truck was not a city vehicle, Spicer said.

