Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Dancer Maria Dumond performs a solo dance at the Ozark Ballet Theatre's performance on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
An evening of fine arts
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Dancer Cat Brusca performs a solo dance at the Ozark Ballet Theatre's performance on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Maria Dumond (center) and the rest of the ballet troupe finish their performance of "Paquita" during the Ozark Ballet Theatre's performance on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sammie Stinson performs a song called "Spring Waters" by Sergei Rachmaninoff at the performance of the Ozark Ballet Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Dr. Lawrence performs a classic tune at the Ozark Ballet Theatre's performance on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader University of Arkansas Vocal Student Kate Jackson performs a song from the opera "Carmen" at the Ozark Ballet Theatre's performance on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Singers Sammie Stinson (left), and Kate Jackson perform a duet at the Ozark Ballet Theatre's performance on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The duet performed an opera tune called "Flower Dust."
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ballet dancers from the Ozark Ballet Theatre begin dancing a portion of the opera "Paquita" on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
